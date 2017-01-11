The 10 Most Absurdly Luxurious Hotel Rooms in the World

Whether you're looking for a genuinely OMGWTFyoYOLOo overnight experience on your next vacation, or you are really really ridiculously wealthy and willing/able to drop a working person's entire annual salary on a one-night stay, we’ve got you covered. This apparently is how the 0.1% live when they’ve just got to get away from it all -- “it all,” in this case, a $3 million Upper West Side four-bedroom apartment with a private elevator and a dishwasher... who has a first and last name.

These are some of the most preposterous, over-the-top, money-torchingest hotels in the world. Ah, but the rich don’t have the corner on memorable: a few high-concept treats remain within the price range of working schlubs who just want a rad vacay.