Active Volcanoes You Can Actually Hike Into

Though you're not one of the dumbest travelers of 2015, you may have seen this video and been like, "Man, I bet if I posted a video of myself roasting a marshmallow on top of a volcano, I could totally add, like, 2,000 more Instagram followers." But there's a reason everyone referred to Simon Turner as a "daredevil" when he did that: he had to climb to the top of a mountain and rappel into a crater filled with a lake of lava -- aka, stuff you probably can't and/or don't want to do.

But you know what you can do? Hike... into a volcano. Yep, there are actually a number of active ones around the world where you can pretty much grab a bag of spongy sugar and stroll right in to make some Earth-steamed s'mores (or at the least, stroll right up the top). These are eight of the coolest volcanoes with trails for all levels of hikers, from advanced climber to intermediate speed-walker.