Why I Traded My NYC Apartment for Sky-High Adventures in Ecuador

It’s very expensive to be unemployed in New York. So I’ve been seeking alternatives, and finding new places to live and thrive. It’s been a forced sabbatical, but also it’s been a very healthy time where I’m able to get a lot of inspiration and fulfill some goals.

Cuenca is an expat city in the Andes. It’s a World Heritage Site—you’re walking down cobblestone streets and tiled sidewalks with historic churches everywhere. The people are very kind. They’re also far more serious about mask wearing and hand sanitizing than the United States.

I have three hobbies while I’m here. One of my big goals is to learn Spanish, so I’m studying three to four times a week. A private Spanish professor—a college professor—is ten dollars an hour. I’ve also been taking salsa dance classes and recently graduated to partner classes. I tell them, you guys are born with salsa in the body; I’m born knowing how to dance to Grateful Dead and Phish.