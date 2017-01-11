The Adult's Guide to Crushing Disney World

At Epcot

Since we like to encourage responsible parenting, this might not be the best time to take part in the aforementioned drinking-around-the-world challenge. But, you can surely eat around the world, stopping for a bite at each of the quick-service spots in each country. Think bao or egg rolls in China, soft pretzels in Germany, tacos in Mexico, etc. While you stuff your face, the kids can occupy themselves alongside you by solving a mystery as part of Agent P's World Showcase Adventure.

When it comes time to sit down for a real meal, plan to take down soft pretzels and sausages at Biergarten in Germany whilst enjoying the musical stylings of an oompah band. Kids are encouraged to get up and dance, which is a great way to occupy them while you make a third trip to the buffet. Just a warning: this restaurant features family-style seating so you may be sharing your table with strangers. (Use the time to tell them about the really informative adult guide to Disney you found on the Internet that's making your trip sooooo much more fun. Or just ignore them. Your call.) For a quieter meal, Coral Reef puts diners in an aquarium, so you can watch the marine life float by as you dig into your crab cakes. Afterwards, head next door to ride Soarin’, which both kids and adults will be pretty amazed by. (Technology, man!) Or, once you’ve really digested, take a spin on Mission Space, which literally simulates a flight to Mars. For kids, and those with weak constitutions, there’s a toned-down version, too. No barf bags needed.