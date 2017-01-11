Africa's Best-Kept Secrets Every Traveler Should Know About

Africa may be synonymous with safaris, but that doesn't mean you should follow the khaki-clad set.

The best parts of the continent are far from the five-star safari camps, and if you're willing to stray from the paved-road package tours, you'll be rewarded with movie-set landscapes, villages stuck in time, and beaches that put the Caribbean to shame. All, of course, without the crowds and sky-high prices of the standard Africa circuit.

So, where are these hidden spots? Here are 12 that should be on your radar.