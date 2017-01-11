Travel

Pilot Diverts Flight to Save Dog's Life

By Published On 09/16/2015 By Published On 09/16/2015
CityNews

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Air Canada is now the official airline of pet lovers, thanks to a recent incident which saw the pilot of a flight from Tel Aviv to Toronto turn his plane around to prevent the death of a 7-year-old French Bulldog in the cargo hold. 

Simba, the Frenchie in question, was sitting comfortably in the belly of the Boeing 787 when the cargo hold's heating system suffered a mid-flight malfunction. As an aviation expert told CityNews, without that heating system, temperatures in the hold can potentially drop below freezing when a plane flies over the ocean, which would've Simba into a pupsicle by the time the wheels touched down in Toronto. Alright, so maybe he didn't exactly say that last part.

Fortunately, even though the interior temperature hadn't yet dropped below 66 degrees Fahrenheit, the pilot called an audible and swung the plane around, landing briefly in Frankfurt to allow Simba to be transferred to another Toronto-bound flight.

The little dude was ultimately reunited with his owner, unharmed, and although the flight was delayed by roughly 75 minutes, most passengers agreed it was the right thing to do -- probably the only time a flight delay resulted in people liking an airline more. Go Canada!


Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he has no desire to taste a pupsicle. Follow his cruelty-free tweets @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Taliban Shot Me, and I Still Say You Should Vacation in Afghanistan

related

READ MORE
The Best and Worst Airports for Holiday Travel

related

READ MORE
There's No Excuse for Not Taking Your Vacation Days

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like