If You Host an Airbnb, You Better Watch Your Ass

Running a great Airbnb is hard-ass work, especially if you have to dream up gimmicks involving Taco Bell and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and put up with all the Airbnb horror stories guests can bring with them. And one more thing: serious criminal charges the company can't exactly help you fight, says a new report from Quartz.

"I expected fines," Scott Shatford of Santa Monica admits. "I really wasn’t expecting them to start to make criminals out of people that were just trying to make a living." Earlier this year, he became one of the first people in the country convicted of illegally renting out short-term Airbnb units. After making about $60,000 a year off several properties, he had to cease all operations and pay the city $3,500 in penalties, with a two-year probation. Shatford wound up relocating to Denver.