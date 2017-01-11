The Worst Things You Can Do When Flying With Your Pet

The era of iffy "emotional support" animals may be coming to an end. This month, airlines and mental health advocates are conducting their final meetings on the explosion of support animals (20,000, up from 2,400 five years ago) that has led to support pigs, monkeys, and parrots making appearances on airplanes. It's not at all certain what the study will recommend to a US Department of Transportation panel, but the airlines are getting a little fed up with everyone skirting their $150 pet fees. Changes may be coming.

What does that mean? It means the dog that an internet doc said keeps you from having a mental breakdown might soon need to be put in a carrier and checked like all the other pets. And if you want to keep traveling with him, you'll need to know some tricks of the trade. We conferred with our friends at Figo Pet Insurance, as well as our friends who travel with non-support animals, and put together these tips.