New Design Makes Middle Seats on Airplanes Wider, Suck Less

Whether you're an aisle person or a window person, we can all agree on one basic truth of air travel: the middle seat sucks a big fat one, even if you're not stuck between two sweaty behemoths on a seven-hour flight. A new seat design concept is set to change all that, though, turning the middle seat from an unwanted zero into a desirable spot on par with its more traditionally sexy brethren.

Developed by Molon Labe Designs, the Side Slip Seat features a staggered configuration that puts the middle seat slightly lower than the aisle and window seats, which allows it to be a full 2" wider than the other two (20" vs 18"). Considering the average seat width these days is 17", that's actually a substantial upgrade for everyone involved.

