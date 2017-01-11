Travel

The Absolute Worst People to Ever Fly on an Airplane

passenger shaming
Thrillist

There was a time when people dressed up to go on the airplane. Now you're lucky if people even get dressed at all. We wish we were joking, but take a look at the hit Instagram @passengershaming and you'll see that passengers with no shirts (or no pants!) is only the beginning of the disgrace. 

We took a look through the Passenger Shaming archives to find the worst-of-the-worst behaviors of airplane passengers. Don't be one of these people. But maybe sneak a photo of them. 
 

@passengershaming

"Courtesy" being a relative term

@passengershaming

Armrest. Toe-raise bar. Tomato, tomahto.

@passengershaming

Babies who can't follow the "fasten seat belt" sign

@passengershaming

When Blazing Saddles can't be confined to one tray table

@passengershaming

Manspreading. It's not just for the subway anymore.

@passengershaming

Ab day knows no vacation

@passengershaing

And they say Gogo is too slow for streaming...

@passengershaming

Browns fan on the way home

@passengershaming

In-flight lap dance FTW!!!

@passengershaming

Courteously leaving the newspaper for the next guest

@passengershaming

Eyes bigger than stomach at the in-terminal Qdoba

@passengershaming

When putting it in the toilet is too much effort

@passengershaming

That's not Coke Zero

@passengershaming

Neither is that

@passengershaming

Wonder why the tray table is the dirtiest part of the plane?

@passengershaming

At that point, buy an extra seat

@passengershaming

Just your average, everyday comfort kangaroo!

@passengershaming

Remember when people dressed up for planes?

@passengershaming

Thigh tats at eye level are only acceptable in roadside strip clubs

@passengershaming

She still opted for the pat-down

@passengershaming

Pretty sure we saw this on Animal Planet

@passengershaming

Getting rid of toe fungus won't make your plane any less delayed

@passengershaming

Fun fact: at JFK employees must also wash their feet before returning to work

@passengershaming

Not even sure how one gets in that position

@passengershaming

Giving the airlines a really terrible idea for "premium" seating

@passengershaming

And the most shamed passenger behavior: feet

@passengershaming

Believe this is called a "felfie"

@passengershaming

Clearly the airline doesn't know what to do when someone dies on board

Matt Meltzer is a staff writer at Thrillist. He, too, will shame passengers at will on his Instagram: @meltrez1.

