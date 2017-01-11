Stop Clapping When the Plane Lands: an Open Letter

The answer to all those questions is probably (hopefully) a resounding no. Because while they're all objectively good experiences, common sense dictates there's a time and place for a round of applause, and these instances ain't it. And sorry, but neither is the pilot announcing you've reached your final destination. Unless that destination is Maui, in which case disregard everything I said and put those hands together for luaus, poi, and beaches.

Sincerely,

GJac



Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he has been known to clap at the movies now and then. Follow his shameful hypocrisy on Twitter @gjaccoma