Easy Ways to Make Flying Less Stressful

By now it's no mystery that flying, a modern marvel of convenience, is nonetheless stressful enough to make you look and feel your worst. A number of factors make it particularly miserable: seat recliners, bin hogs, crying babies, airplane Wi-Fi. Mostly, it's the airlines' fault. Since 1985 the average amount of legroom in coach has withered from 33in to 31; the average seat width has shrunk from 20in to 17.5. Meanwhile the average plane has gone from 61.4% full to 83.8%. You don’t need to be John Nash to know more people plus less room is an equation for stress.



But just as you crank up the easy-listening station to make it through your workday, there are things you can do to chill out when you fly. We talked to Mandy Walker of Consumer Reports and assembled few helpful pointers to reduce the stress of air travel.