The Last Airline With a Great Frequent-Flyer Plan Is About to Make It Better

I thought someone had messed up and assumed "ORD" was the code for Orlando. When I looked at my mileage statement and saw I'd received only 215 miles for flying from Miami to Chicago, I called the airline's customer service to find out what happened.

"We've switched to a revenue-based system now," the rep told me. "So you only get a percentage of the miles based on the fare you paid."

Fuck. That.

Used to be, you'd earn air travel perks based on distances flown, not dollars spent. Now the legacy carriers -- United, Delta, American, and whatever airlines they've absorbed -- have taken their part of "loyalty" out of their customer loyalty plans, taking lots of the value (not to mention fun) with them. But one airline is still giving 100% credit no matter how big or small the spend: Alaska. And now that it has completed a $4 billion merger with Virgin America, there's little reason for anyone to be "loyal" to the legacies ever again. Here's why.