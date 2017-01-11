All 14 Grapefruit League Baseball Stadiums, Ranked

T-11. Roger Dean Stadium -- Miami Marlins

Jupiter, FL

Coolest feature: Autograph availability

Best place to sit: Anywhere, since the place is so small

Roger Dean boasts one of the most intimate settings in the Grapefruit League -- the outfield walls down the foul lines are so short, players and fans are pretty much on the same level in some places. The relief pitchers are so close to the fans that they could probably touch each other. (But, uh, don’t?) Specialty food changes every year -- when I went, in 2012, it was the Caribbean roast pork sandwich. It was fine. Let me know what it is this year.



Yes, you’re reading the same thing as above, because the Cardinals and Marlins share the place. When I went in 2012, I spent the entire time in deep-right field, near the foul pole, drinking light beer and watching Carlos Beltran play pretty good defense for a 35-year-old. (He’s with the Yankees now.) So head to Jupiter and if you play your cards right you can see four teams play in two days.