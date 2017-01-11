All 50 States, Ranked By Their Roadside Attractions

Washington

Biggest Hits: The world's largest egg AND the world's largest frying pan (or at least a contender for it)? If the Teapot Dome Service Station -- which actually looks like a teapot -- referenced tea and not a government scandal, you could have one massive English breakfast.

Big Whiff: Sam Hill's Stonehenge is an insult to the American tradition of weird Stonehenges. THAT'S JUST A CIRCLE OF PERFECT, NON-MYSTERIOUS, AND NON-DECREPIT CONCRETE SLABS. WHAT IS THIS.



Utah

Biggest Hits: The Hole ‘N’ The Rock. It’s a rock! It’s a big, beautiful rock. Oh, the pioneers used to ride these babies for miles, probably around the rest of the state to check out other neat stops like the Delta Solar ruins where, fingers crossed, you might catch Tina Turner roaming around in a chainmail bikini, or pop by the one place in Utah you can find a metaphor in the desert and not be guilty of pretentiously imitating Kerouac (Metaphor: The Tree of Life, jutting weirdly and proudly up out of the Salt Flats).

Big Whiff: Cedar City’s lighthouse, guiding all the ships… on the Utah Ocean... safely home to port. You know what they say about Utah harbors! They don’t exist.

