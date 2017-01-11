All-You-Can-Fly for a Flat Monthly Rate? You Bet.

So, how are these guys making any money?

OneGo is banking on a couple of things to make this business model work: first, like the aforementioned buffet, these guys are wagering that most people won't eat all the damn steak/fly more than the value of their membership. Second, they’re hoping to ultimately grow enough to capitalize on economies of scale, and negotiate deep discounts from airlines that fliers couldn’t get themselves.



How do I sign up, again?

Like you do everything else these days: download the app. It won’t be available on iOS until March (with Android and desktop versions to follow) but until then, go to OneGo’s website and sign up as a "Founding Flyer." Sure, the service is aimed at business travelers, but it's not limited to them. So if you're a travel addict and/or a groomsman in 12 weddings this summer, who knows -- it might just be worth the cash.