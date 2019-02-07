This Hotel’s Baby Alpaca Will FaceTime Your Bae For You On Valentine’s Day

While this zoo will name a cockroach after your ex before feeding it to meerkats, one hotel hopes to bring a little joy to Valentine’s Day this year: On that Hallmark-iest of holidays, a lucky number of people will receive a personalized video call from Panchita, the hotel’s resident alpaca baby.
Though Panchita makes regular visits to the JW Marriott El Convento Cusco (in Cusco, Peru), on February 14, they will tap her innate adorableness to play Cupid for the day. That's right -- Panchita will send alpaca-grams to everyone from your boo to your best friend to, heck, your mom, in the form of a personalized video message. (Single? Sign up yourself!)
There’s a catch. Panchita is only making calls to randomly selected lonely hearts -- we wouldn’t want to tucker her out now, would we? Fill out the request form, though, and you might make someone’s day. The deadline to sign up is February 12.
And if you don’t get a call from her this V-day, don’t fret: She's a frequent guest to the hotel. Instead of chocolates and flowers, maybe consider booking a visit for your loved one to meet her IRL. In the meantime, just enjoy her cheeky, squishable face. I mean, look at it.
