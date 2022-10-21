Step Outside of Time in Utah’s Mythical, Luxurious Amangiri Hotel

“Transportive” is perhaps the best single word to describe the experience here—on an emotional level, but also a metaphysical one. As to the latter point, they literally have you set your cell phone’s clock back an hour when you arrive, aligning yourself with the time zone of the nearest town (Page, Arizona) rather than the rest of Utah. For those coming from within the state, as we did, this has an added bonus of giving you an extra hour on property.

Once you’ve completed this minor act of time travel, you’re whisked away to your room. The level of luxury is astonishing, both on a macro and micro scale. In the former category, our room was palatial: We had a king-sized bed situated in the center of the room, along with a bathroom bigger than my first New York City apartment, plus a sitting area and our own outdoor fire pit with unobstructed views of the surrounding desert. But it’s the smaller touches that make the experience truly memorable, from the unlimited supply of free snacks in the pantry (including multiple varieties of trail mix and locally made sodas), to the chic hats and totes that are provided to use while on property, to the house-made hand sanitizer in the bathroom with its light aroma of desert sage. And then there’s the fact that when I picked up the phone to call reception, it never even rang: Someone was always instantly available to take my call.