21 Cheap (and Free) Things to Do in Manchester

Despite being the third-largest city in the UK, Manchester's often depicted as a land of strong accents, bad food, and seriously questionable fashion choices. But there’s actually a wealth of legitimately cool things to do in this working-class town. Between interesting museum visits and late-night bar crawls, you can go from dawn to dusk without ever running out of activities. Here are 21 cheap (and free!) things you absolutely must do in Manchester.

Conquer your fear with Tick Tock Unlock

Salford

While getting locked in a room might sound like the start of a horror film, there’s no one actually trying to break in and kill you here. Instead, you'll work together with three to six other "victims" and find a way to escape in under 60 minutes, solving a series of puzzles and tests designed to kick your brain into overdrive.

Cost: £14