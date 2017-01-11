America's 10 Best Small Cities to Live In

After crunching the numbers, the Nerdwallet team observed two key trends: first, that the list was dominated by midwestern cities, and second, that most of the top 10 were college towns. Moorhead, MN snagged the top spot, thanks to its close proximity to Fargo and low unemployment rate, while Winona, MN took second for its low median rent and short workweek. Marion, IN rounded out the top three, thanks to its burgeoning art scene and low cost of living.

So if you're looking to leave the big city behind and basically pull a reverse Jed Clampett, well, look no further than these 10 cities:

1. Moorhead, MN

2. Winona, MN

3. Marion, IN

4. Cedar Falls, IA

5. Mankato, MN

6. Wooster, OH

7. Stevens Point, WI

8. Marquette, MI

9. Terra Haute, IN

10. Helena, MT