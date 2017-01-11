American B&Bs You Should Definitely Stay In

Willows Inn / Washington

The bed

On an island that’s about three miles around, the Willows Inn is basically the only option for accommodations on Lummi Island. Luckily, it’s awesome. Beyond its eight rooms, the inn also has several rooms scattered within walking distance of the main property, including a beach house, a cabin, and a loft that are all decorated like something out of a Pacific Northwest architecture magazine.

The breakfast

The inn is known for its really, really, really incredible restaurant (the chef is a Noma alumni) and having accommodations at the inn makes it 1) Easier to get dinner reservations and 2) Easier to pass out in an appropriate place during your blissful food coma. Breakfast isn’t included in the room rate in case you need to rush back to the mainland on the teeny tiny ferry crazy early. But if you stick around for it, it’ll probably include something like a soft-boiled duck egg, flaky biscuits, homemade jelly, and fresh juices.