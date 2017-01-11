Americans Have Now Paid Enough in Checked-Bag Fees to Buy Any US Airline

We've all been there: sitting on a suitcase, exhausted from trying to compress a trip's worth of gear down to carry-on size, and realizing dejectedly that it's not going to happen. Or maybe you're one of those people who have neither the time nor the patience to cram everything into a carry-on and would rather say, "Screw it, I'll just check the bag."

In either scenario, you've had to eat that checked-bag fee -- a $25 expense on most US airlines nowadays. For most travelers, handing over $25 or $20 here and there won't make or break a trip. But for US airlines, those checked-bag fees have added up over the years to one huge source of revenue.