The 10 Cities With the Cleanest Air in America

Here at Thrillist, we often act like all you need to survive is bacon, some good beer, and maybe a few donuts, but you know what you really need? Air. And not just the hot kind we usually spew waxing rhapsodically about the aforementioned donuts. No, we're talking about something more fundamental here, which is why the American Lung Association's annual report about the cities with the best air quality caught our eye when it came out a few weeks ago, and why we're seriously thinking about moving to one of the 10 cities (population 100,000 or larger) that top the list for the cleanest air in America: