The Best Cities for the American Dream Are Places You've Never Heard of

Avid watchers of ABC's Shark Tank know that, according to the show's billionaire kingmakers, "the American Dream is alive and well." But which of America's cities hold the greatest chance for folks to pull themselves up by their bootstraps? Well, according to a recent study by NerdWallet, none of the cities you would've thought.

The study used data compiled by the Equality of Opportunity Project, assigning weights to each city's relative and absolute upward mobility measurements, as well as to the odds of a child in the bottom fifth of the city's income distribution moving to the top fifth. Looking at the raw data's a bit mind-bending, but the final results speak for themselves: the Midwest is the home of the American Dream.