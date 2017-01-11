8 American Travel Destinations That Are About to Blow Up

Hipsters are always telling you about something before it's cool, like drinking uncomfortably hoppy beer, or eating Spam, or which neighborhoods are about to get popular. But for whatever reason (you can't ride a fixed speed all the way to Reno?), you never really hear them talk about hot new vacation destinations.

Which is why, since we are always curious about emerging travel spots, we decided to step in for them and channel our inner trendsetter. After talking to the folks at Orbitz.com and airfare-monitoring app Hopper, researching cities with the most new hotel construction, and polling travel experts around the country, we identified eight trending destinations that are poised to be major vacationing hotspots in the next few years.