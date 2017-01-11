America's Best Parks to Visit in the Spring

Before you started working, you looked forward to spring for one reason: spring break. Then you got to the real world and, among other horrible realizations, discovered the months of March, April, and May didn't come with an automatic trip to the beach. Subsequently, you realized you had to find other reasons to get excited about the spring, like not having to wear a coat or the return of that thing called the sun. Or, best of all, the chance to soak in said warm-spring-sun coatless in one of those expansive green spaces we humans call parks.

So with that in mind, here are the 15 best city, state, and national parks across America that come alive during the first full season of the year.