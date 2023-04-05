Turn Your Layover Frown Upside Down at This Futuristic Airport Transit Hotel

Picture it: You’re on the second leg of a multi-stop air travel itinerary. You’re sweaty, you’re tired, your butt has most likely molded into the shape of a standard economy seat, and you’re gearing up to weather a lengthy layover in an airport terminal that’s been dark and gated up for hours. The cards have been dealt, and whether it’s due to poor planning or unexpected delays, your hand leaves much to be desired.

That’s exactly the predicament I found myself in as my flight from Tenerife touched down at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport around midnight on a dreary winter evening in late February. We taxied to the gate slowly, passengers shifting in their seats, anxious to deboard. I, for one, did not share their eagerness. Thanks to scheduling issues, my connecting flight to the States didn’t depart until noon the next day, so I was staring down a cool 12-hour graveyard shift confined to the airport. It was too late to justify heading into the city—even if I didn’t happen to land on the first day of a month-long transit strike—as anything worth doing or seeing had already closed for the night.

But all hope wasn’t lost. Faced with the option to either book a room at a nearby hotel or camp out on the food court carpet for the foreseeable miserable future, I opted for the former. But this time, I wouldn’t be flagging down a late-night shuttle bound for the closest generic hospitality chain. Instead, I had reserved my very own pod at YOTELAIR, a futuristic in-airport hotel offering plush adjustable beds, walk-in rain showers, Smart TVs, suitcase storage, and speedy WiFi—all meticulously crammed into a “First Class-inspired” 100-square-foot cabin that doesn’t even necessitate passing through security.