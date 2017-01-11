An Open Letter to Couples Who Put Locks on Bridges

This obsessive photo shoot is blocking the folks who are actually using the bridge to commute, or those who want just ONE scenic photo of the bridge itself. Call me cold, call me heartless, but when you post your quad-photo on Instagram with a Hudson filter, each square proclaiming your love, or God forbid you actually post four different photos with four different filters, I guarantee you will become, “that couple,” the one that all your followers love to hate.



Please, for the love of God, for the love of your friends, and for the love of antique structures spanning famous bodies of water across the world, stop putting locks on bridges.



Your semi-affectionate single friend,



K. King