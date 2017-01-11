Travel

Adorable Video Shows Baby Deer and Rabbit Being Best Friends

Published On 08/12/2015

As evidenced by Google's latest set of Android ads, animal best friends -- much like Hansel -- are so hot right now, and the below video from Estes Park, CO just hammers the point home. Recorded last week by Steve and Vicky Johnsen, it shows a young deer and a rabbit playing around outside the Lula W. Dorsey Museum at the YMCA of the Rockies, something they've apparently been doing on a daily basis recently.

It's basically proof that Disney movies are at least partly based in reality:


 

Yes, the comparisons to Bambi and Thumper are kinda unavoidable, but if we're honest, this clip is even better than that Disney classic for a couple reasons -- the main one being that there's zero depressing footage of Bambi's mother getting whacked by a hunter. Beyond that, though, you kinda expect characters in Disney movies to be cloyingly sweet and friendly to one another; seeing it happen in real life, unscripted, is infinitely more satisfying.


 Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he's lost entire days down the "cute animal" Youtube rabbit hole. Follow his warm 'n cuddly tweets @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com

