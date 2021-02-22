Maybe It's Time to Go to the Desert And Sleep in a Flying Saucer

You see a lot of strange things in the California desert, so a 13-foot-tall, flying saucer-like ellipsoid doesn’t seem too out of place—especially here outside of Joshua Tree, not far from Integratron. With oval eyeholes and orange-red sheen, it could be mistaken for one of the giant Burning Man sculptures. But in fact it’s an Airbnb, available for a surprisingly reasonable $211 a night.

This desert oddity known as Area 55 is one of just 68 known Futuro Houses in the world, and the only one in the United States you can spend the night in. If you’re hoping it will beam you up, you’ll be disappointed. But if you’re an architecture buff or looking for a sick Instagram shot, come on down.

Once lauded as revolutionary in the techno-utopian age of the space race, the Futuro House was designed by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen in 1968, one year before the Apollo 11 moon landing. Suuronen conceived it as a portable ski chalet: a prefabricated vacation home easily plopped onto a steep and snowy hill for hassle-free alpine adventures. The rounded top was practical: Snow would just slide right off.

At around 8 feet across and 520 square feet inside, the house offered a tiny kitchen, bathroom, and table. A “fire pod” fireplace facilitated apres ski activities and an electric hatch stood in for the front door. The Futuro’s 16 individual parts were bolted together on site or sometimes transported fully-formed by helicopter, prompting some bewildered onlookers to think they’d just spotted a UFO.

A Futuro manufacturing license was granted to 30 companies around the world, but when the oil crisis hit in 1973 prompting the cost of materials to go up, less than 100 were made.

Today, the ones left standing are meticulously documented on theFuturohouse.com, run by Texas (by way of the UK) resident and Futuro superfan Simon Robson. According to Robson, only one existing Futuro House is occupied full-time as a home: It’s in Houston, Delaware, purchased in 1977 by one Barney Vincelette, “a bit of an eccentric.”

