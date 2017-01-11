2015's 10 Sexiest Countries on Earth

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and apparently, the Internet has a lot of beholders. So naturally, somebody used them to figure out which countries have the sexiest citizens. It makes sense. Sort of.

Travel dating website MissTravel.com asked its American members -- 44,873 men and 66,309 women -- which nationalities were sexiest. And this year, there's a new no. 1 for the hottest babes on Earth: Armenia.

Yep. In an unlikely twist, Armenians stole this year's title from Brazilians, who were rated no. 1 last year. They somehow slipped to seventh place -- unfathomable if you've ever looked up a Victoria's Secret roster. But remember, Armenia gifted this world a whole crop of women with the surname Kardashian. That's prooooobably got something to do with these rankings.