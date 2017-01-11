Travel

Watch This Nutjob Paraglide Into a Moving Cable Car

Published On 07/02/2015

When it comes to scoping out incredible mountain views, riding in a cable car is pretty tough to beat -- unless you're soaring through the air with a parachute.

Neither activity was enough for world-class parachutist and speed-flyer Arnaud Longobardi, though, which is why he decided to mix them together by paragliding into the open door of a moving cable car high above the Chamonix ski resort in the French Alps. It's like something Patrick Swayze'd do in Point Break, if he wasn't so busy robbing banks/telling Warchild to back off.

Fortunately, Longobardi managed to thread the needle and land squarely inside the cable car -- although thanks to a gust of wind, it looks like he nearly flew away before the crew inside could hook him securely. 


Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he knows he'd be awful in an extreme sports chase scene. Follow his battered body down the side of the mountain @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com

