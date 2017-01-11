The 14 Most Hipster Hotels in America

Despite the appearance of being homeless (a carefully curated look that probably cost them a fortune), hipsters work hard and need a vacation, too -- just like the rest of us. Except when they tire of pickling beets and shaping their facial hair to look like international skylines, they don't check into the Fitzroy Marriott. Oh, no. They pack their skinny jeans into dusty suitcases (WITHOUT WHEELS) and head to one of these 14 hotels.

Ruschmeyer’s

Montauk, NY

Remember when you were a budding hipster and your mom sent you to summer camp, and everyone played baseball and drank commercial sodas at the canteen (not even ironically), and you were sooooo over it? Well, if mom were still in charge today, she'd be shipping you off to Ruschmeyer’s, since it's pretty much an adult hipster’s summer camp. This “nautical-style” getaway was originally built in 1952 and its (recently renovated) cabin-inspired guest rooms circle a central lawn known as The Magic Garden. And if that’s not over-the-top enough for you, there is also cycling, Ping-Pong, yoga, and lawn games.