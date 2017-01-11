Locals Reveal Your Worst Tourist Blunders Abroad

As a stranger in a strange land, making mistakes while on vacation overseas is kind of inevitable. While there are general rules that apply no matter where you end up, each destination and location has its own quirks and oddities that an inexperienced traveler would do well to observe.

Fortunately, a recent AskReddit thread had the community run down what tourists should NEVER do when visiting their home countries -- and, of course, Reddit responded with equal parts helpfulness and snark. Here are our favorite responses listing behaviors to avoid around the world:



Norway