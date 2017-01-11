Travel

Locals Reveal Your Worst Tourist Blunders Abroad

Shutterstock (EDITED)

As a stranger in a strange land, making mistakes while on vacation overseas is kind of inevitable. While there are general rules that apply no matter where you end up, each destination and location has its own quirks and oddities that an inexperienced traveler would do well to observe.

Fortunately, a recent AskReddit thread had the community run down what tourists should NEVER do when visiting their home countries -- and, of course, Reddit responded with equal parts helpfulness and snark. Here are our favorite responses listing behaviors to avoid around the world:

Norway

Comment from discussion What should tourists NEVER do in your country?.
 

Italy

 
Comment from discussion What should tourists NEVER do in your country?.
 

South Africa

Comment from discussion What should tourists NEVER do in your country?.
 

New Zealand

 
Comment from discussion What should tourists NEVER do in your country?.

Costa Rica

Comment from discussion What should tourists NEVER do in your country?.
 

Canada

 
Comment from discussion What should tourists NEVER do in your country?.
 

Great Britain

Comment from discussion What should tourists NEVER do in your country?.
 

Mexico

Comment from discussion What should tourists NEVER do in your country?.

 
Comment from discussion What should tourists NEVER do in your country?.

Australia

Comment from discussion What should tourists NEVER do in your country?.
 

Japan

 
Comment from discussion What should tourists NEVER do in your country?.
 

Jamaica

 
Comment from discussion What should tourists NEVER do in your country?.


Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he's canceling his trip to New Zealand. Follow his farm animal jokes on Twitter @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com

