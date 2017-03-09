Breakfast Tacos With BBQ Brisket Might Be the Most Austin Food Ever

B reakfast tacos and barbecue constitute two of Austin's key food groups, and let the arguments rage about who does either best. But when you combine them? Nobody does it quite like Valentina's.
The food trailer started outside a Downtown bar, migrated south for a few winters, and finally opened a brick-and-mortar where it slings perhaps the city's most gluttonous morning taco: the Real Deal Holyfield.
The idea came when the owner's father asked for huevos rancheros, which spun into a taco built on a fluffy, freshly made tortilla topped with fried eggs, refried beans, a slice of bacon, potatoes, and a crucial slice of the mesquite-smoked brisket. It also offers a version with pulled pork, which has never been ordered by an actual Texan (apologies to Memphis-style barbecue enthusiasts).
Be warned: Anyone accustomed to ordering breakfast tacos in pairs, know that this stands on its own, and not only as breakfast. Any day you feel like skipping lunch, make this your morning gut-bomb of choice. -- Dan Gentile, Thrillist contributor
