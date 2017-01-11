The 10 Most Sex-Obsessed Cities in America

It’s not just the guys you shared a locker room with in high school who like to humblebrag about how often they’re having sex. These days, entire cities are in on the action, too.

But which US city really gets laid the most?

That’d be Austin, TX, which has been named the most “sex-happy” city in a recent ranking by Men’s Health. The magazine crunched data for condom sales, sex toy sales, birth rates, and sexually transmitted disease rates (in this case, for gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis) in 100 large US cities to rank the nation’s most banging-mad metros. It’s worth noting: there’s nothing sexy about syphilis, but for the purpose of this study, a higher STD rate suggests more people are having sex.