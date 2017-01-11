Australia’s 10 Best Cities, Ranked by an Impartial American

4. Perth

Western Australia

With its nearest major city over 1,300 miles away, Perth is about as isolated as it gets. This makes people in the friendly, laid-back capital of Western Australia REALLY proud of their city… to the point where they’ve even erected a statue of favorite son Bon Scott of AC/DC. While Australia’s fastest-growing city has become more multicultural and cosmopolitan in recent years, it’s kind of like LA in that no one is really from there and not like LA in that it is the antithesis of flashy.

That’s not to say it isn’t nice. It is. And CLEAN. Holy shit is it clean. Nearby Fremantle is pretty much the place to be in Perth, where you can hit up former Tame Impala (also from Perth) haunts like Fly By Night and Mojo’s, slam craft beers at welcoming joints like Little Creatures and Sail & Anchor, or stroll its “cappuccino strip” of cafes. You can also get lost in one of the world’s biggest inner-city parks (the near 1,000-acre King’s Park), hit up wineries along the Margaret River, or swim naked at Swanbourne Clothing Optional Beach. Australians do say “no worries” a lot, but in Perth they mean it literally.