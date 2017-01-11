10 Awe-Inspiring Mountains You Can Actually Climb

2. Island Peak

Nepal

For anyone who harbors Everest ambitions but doesn’t have $60k and two years to train, Island Peak is the next best thing. Considered the Himalaya’s easiest “trekking peak”, the 20,305-foot summit can basically be claimed by anyone who can handle 12 hours on a Stairmaster, wearing a ski mask to simulate oxygen deprivation. So, in plain English, don't tackle this climb unless you are in very, very good shape. And are not afraid of a little deep descent as getting to Island Peak is arguably more frightening than the climb itself, as just reaching basecamp requires a terrifying flight from Kathmandu to Lukla and a several-day trek up the Khumbu Valley (alongside rich doctors headed for Everest). But your Sherpa-guide will handle the heavy loads and keep you on a short leash all the way to the top.