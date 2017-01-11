The 10 Most Awesome Ghost Towns in the West

4. St. Elmo, Colorado

On paper, St. Elmo’s chances looked good; it was a mining town and an important railroad stop. Do your worst, future (so said Myspace). The good times began in the 1870s, and peaked with more than 150 patented mine claims in the area and a population of 2,000. The town was also a major hub for supplies by train up until 1922, when the tracks were abandoned.

Tumbleweed factor: St. Elmo faded fast with the closure of the railroad, the joke being that the population left on the last train out. But there was one holdout. Longtime resident Annabelle Stark hung on until her death in 1960, and even after as the self-appointed town caretaker, if you believe in ghost stories.

Must see/do: Be sure to obey the “no trespassing” signs, or risk falling through the earth’s crust. Some of the buildings and areas are unsafe and signposted as such. Also, assume that Annabelle is watching from a window. She does that.