Travel

Baby Elephant Chases Birds in Adorable Video

By Published On 07/31/2015 By Published On 07/31/2015
Kruger Sightings

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

We've all been there -- feeling like you're flailing after an endless stream of targets that never materialize. Most people call that "Friday." But in the case of this baby elephant, a frustrating fail session involved a flock of birds and a video too adorable to not go viral.

Captured in Greater Kruger National Park in northeastern South Africa, the YouTube upload by Kruger Sightings shows an elephant calf swatting at birds as a human would swat at flies. But after chasing the feathered pests and coming up short, the calf charges to and fro across the road, again, coming up with nothing but cuteness. You could do a lot worse.

Within three days of publishing, the video already accrued nearly 3 million views, offering a much-needed pick-me-up in the wake of an American dentist killing the world's most famous lion, Cecil, earlier in the week.

This story is decidedly more lighthearted. And really, who's gonna hate on baby elephants?

Ryan Craggs is Thrillist's Senior News Editor. He distinctly remembers an elephant representing the letter "E" when he was learning the alphabet. Follow him @ryanrcraggs.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Things to Do in New Orleans Besides Eating and Drinking
Destination NOLA

related

READ MORE
The Caribbean's Best Paradises for Getting Away From the Crowds

related

READ MORE
10 Spots Outside of the French Quarter Every New Orleans Visitor Should Hit
Destination NOLA

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like