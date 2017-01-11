Baby Elephant Chases Birds in Adorable Video

We've all been there -- feeling like you're flailing after an endless stream of targets that never materialize. Most people call that "Friday." But in the case of this baby elephant, a frustrating fail session involved a flock of birds and a video too adorable to not go viral.

Captured in Greater Kruger National Park in northeastern South Africa, the YouTube upload by Kruger Sightings shows an elephant calf swatting at birds as a human would swat at flies. But after chasing the feathered pests and coming up short, the calf charges to and fro across the road, again, coming up with nothing but cuteness. You could do a lot worse.