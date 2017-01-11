9 Ways Flying Is Doing Serious Damage to Your Health

1. The flu

Or SARS. Or Ebola. Or just about any viral infection you can think of. According to a 2004 study from the Journal of Environmental Health Research, your chances of catching a cold or flu are about 100 times higher when on an airplane. More because of your close proximity to other people than the recirculated air. Just watch how far a sneeze spreads on a plane, it's gross. And while it might make you feel better to take Airborne or Emergen-C, those are just high doses of antioxidants, not magical vaccines.



2. Cosmic rays

Sure, cosmic rays might sound all sunshiny and nice, but when you learn that they’re charged energetic particles... FROM SPACE, well, they just sound like something out of a B movie. More accurately, cosmic rays are protons that you’re exposed to in very high levels, especially when flying near the North Pole. This is a large reason why cancer rates among airline personnel are slightly higher than the population in general.