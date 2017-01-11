Asshole Dentist Kills Famous Lion, Protesters Destroy His Yelp Page

As if we needed any further proof that dentists are sadists, a Minnesota tooth-doctor named Dr. Walter J Palmer landed himself in hot water today when news broke that he (allegedly) paid upwards of $50,000 to kill Cecil the Lion, the most famous lion in Zimbabwe (which, how many famous lions are there really?).

The web exploded in righteous outrage when this story first emerged, but once Palmer's identity was revealed, heartbroken Internet activists lashed out the only way they knew how: by trashing his practice's Yelp page with scathing reviews.

Per its terms of service, Yelp has been deleting the reviews from the page, but people are reposting them just as fast as they can be taken down, so it's just a matter of time before the page itself is deleted. In the meantime, here are some choice reviews: