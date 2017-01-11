Badass Hotels, Motels & More You Can Barely Find on a Map

4. Frying Pan Tower

Offshore North Carolina

Where: A discontinued Coast Guard light station 34 miles off the coast of North Carolina might just be the most adventurous bed and breakfast in the United States. It sits in just 50 feet of water, on the southern edge of what sailors for centuries have called the Graveyard of the Atlantic. As terrifying as that sounds, a diver’s lift and super-fast hoist can get you in and out of the Atlantic in under a minute and back to the tower’s helipad.

Why: Frying Pan is staffed entirely by volunteers, and guests contribute to the ongoing restoration project, so don’t expect to chill. But it’s worth it: at the end of the day, climb the 130-foot light tower for 360-degree views and the best stargazing around.