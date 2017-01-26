Travel

Are the National Parks Trolling Trump With Climate Facts?

By Published On 01/24/2017 By Published On 01/24/2017
badlands national park clouds and skyline
Don Fink/Shutterstock

Amid President Trump's recent moves to silence EPA employees and revive the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipeline projects, Badlands National Park's Twitter account decided to remind people why they are, in fact, the baddest. The national park's social media staged an protest by tweeting out facts related to the specter of man-made climate change. Then, poof, the tweets were deleted.

Ordinarily, the recitation of scientific facts on a national park's account wouldn't be noteworthy. But  the Interior Department ordered a total social media blackout after the National Park Service shared a tweet comparing last week's inauguration crowd with President Barack Obama's. 

Here are the offending posts:

"The pre-industrial concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was 280 parts per million (ppm). As of December 2016, 404.93 ppm."
— Badlands Nat'l Park (@BadlandsNPS) January 24, 2017

Today, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is higher than at any time in the last 650,000 years. #climate
— Badlands Nat'l Park (@BadlandsNPS) January 24, 2017

Flipside of the atmosphere; ocean acidity has increased 30% since the Industrial Revolution. "Ocean Acidification" #climate#carboncycle

— Badlands Nat'l Park (@BadlandsNPS) January 24, 2017

Scathing stuff, it ain't. But the, ahem, climate is, uh, changing. Twitter users cheered the tweets, then mourned their deletion:

That said, not all National Park Twitter accounts have deleted their climate-science-related tweets:

You guys remember batshit-insane 2016, right? It's going to look like a perfectly mundane year by the time 2017 is over.

Gianni Jaccoma is an editor for Thrillist, and he's a big fan of science facts/national parks. Follow him on Twitter @gjaccoma

