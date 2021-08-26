This Farm in New Jersey Is the Cottagecore Weekend Trip of Your Dreams Farm life is the good life.

If you’ve spent the last year immersing yourself in the cottagecore lifestyle—you know, baking bread, knitting, picnicking, waxing poetic about fresh fruit online—maybe it’s time to actually experience some real pastoral living. You could follow the Manhattan masses to upstate New York for a weekend of apple-picking and leaf-peeping. Or, allow us to suggest an alternative: go to Jersey instead. Out in Cape May on the Atlantic Coast less than three hours from New York, Beach Plum Farm is an idyllic spot by the sea where you can rent a cottage for a weekend and spend a few days harvesting fresh produce, tending to friendly animals, eating extraordinarily well, and just generally soaking in the simple life à la Paris and Nicole.

You can rent a charming cottage on Beach Plum's 62-acre farm | Beach Plum Farm Cape May

Since 2008, the 62-acre working farm has grown over 100 kinds of fruits, veggies, herbs, and flowers, plus raised animals like pigs and chickens. The five historic cottages and barns on the property sleep 6-12 guests each, and all come outfitted with fireplaces and fire pits, chef’s kitchens and outdoor grills, and bicycles and golf carts, as well as Wi-Fi. Now, you don’t have to get up when the roosters crow—but early birds will have a field day out here. Mornings at Beach Plum kick off with yoga, learning to take care of farm animals, and heading to the gardens to harvest fresh food. (The farm’s website even lets you know what’s in season before you arrive.) For more summer camp vibes, they offer special classes on gardening and archery.

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger S1 E5 Wine and Cheeseburger: Harley and Lara Pair Falafel with Wine

Rise with the sun to learn about harvesting fruits, veggies, and herbs | Beach Plum Farm Cape May

But it’s not all hard work. After a morning in the sun, take a dip in the orchard pool, head down to the beach just minutes away, and hike or bike around Davey’s Lake and the Cape May Point Trail. At the Beach Plum Farm Market, you can browse two floors of produce, local artisanal goods, and more, or stop in for ultra-seasonal bites at the Farm Kitchen, including breakfast sandwiches with fresh eggs or Southern-style biscuits. And speaking of tasty food: At Beach Plum, everything comes to a magical close in the evenings with (BYOB!) farm-to-table dinners, held several nights a week year-round (and included in the price with cottage stays).

Everything you eat at Beach Plum is fresh from the farm | Beach Plum Farm Cape May

Grab some goodies to cook up in your cottage or at home | Beach Plum Farm Cape May

At $949 a night with a two-night minimum stay, you’re gonna want to grab a few friends to split the bill (and to compete to see who’s best at feeding chickens). Depending on the season, you can sometimes snag a deal for closer to $799, so book a fall stay if you don’t mind chillier temps. And even if your budget ultimately says no, no worries: there’s always the option to take a day trip, say hi to the animals, and make a reservation for dinner in the gardens.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Tiana Attride is Thrillist’s Associate Travel Editor. She lives in Brooklyn, so Animal Crossing is about as cottagecore as it gets for her.