The Most Beautiful Public College Campuses in America

University of Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan's one of those rare elite schools where the campus, far from being a walled-off bubble, mingles and blends with Ann Arbor's tree-lined Downtown. A walk down State St, from Yost Ice Arena to the State Theater, has got it all: you'll pass Pizza Bob's, the gothic Law Quad, the ivy-covered Michigan Union, the redesigned Museum of Art, one of the best beer bars in America in Ashley's, Angell Hall's Doric-style Greek columns, the meadow of the Diag, one of Ann Arbor's favorite ice cream scoops in Stucchi's, and finally, famed architect Albert Kahn's iconic carillon bell tower. Now, the Spartans up in East Lansing will tell you they have the finer campus, what with the greenery and the banks of the Red Cedar and all. And it is nice up there. But U of M does riverbanks too -- the Huron River drifts through Nichols Arboretum, one of the most beautiful natural oases you'll find on any campus in America. What ultimately sets Michigan apart from Michigan State -- and most every other campus -- is how beautifully Ann Arbor's Midwestern charms integrate the campus. We'll just forget about that time that they put that Halo around the Big House.