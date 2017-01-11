Behind the Scenes at Germany's Topless Sledding Competition

Look how serious they are -- you'd think they were watching a lunar landing. Or Bill Pullman's speech in Independence Day. Also, just for the record, luckiest 10-year-old boys around.

By the way, after watching said highlight reel (with hot naked girls, snow, a real mountain, and actual sleds), this year's competition felt like a letdown, even before it began. It was as if you'd spent all of high school waiting to go to that one amazing nightclub your older siblings talked about, but when you were finally old enough to get in, you discovered that behind the black metal front door, it wasn't nearly as cool as you had hoped. Or as it used to be. But you were still determined to have a good time anyway. Yes, that was the crowd in Schlettau.