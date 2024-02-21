The Last Places in Berlin You Can Still Find East German Cuisine

The Berliner’s equivalent of, “Finish your food, there are starving kids in Africa,” translates to, “Eat up or it will rain tomorrow.” It’s one of the rare examples in which the German version of a phrase is less dramatic than its English counterpart. It’s also something you’re liable to hear from a stern-looking waitress inside Volkskammer, a small restaurant on the east side of the city that's decorated with a hodgepodge of communist-era curios, like table decorations heralding a 1970s-era 30th anniversary celebration and a few Ostmarks glazed into the floor. Out front, flies the official flag of East Germany.

Jagdwurst was used to make a cheaper schnitzel popular in East Germany. | Sahara Frost/Shutterstock

Volkskammer isn’t popular for the quality of its food. In fact, its menu reflects a utilitarian cuisine shaped by shortages and substitutions. For starters, there’s the Russian sweet and sour soup solyanka, Hungarian salami with sweet pickles, and karlsbader schnitte, a once-popular snack consisting of a slice of pineapple and ham on a piece of toast topped with melted cheese. Mains consist of schnitzel made from a finely ground pork sausage called jagdwurst that’s served over a bed of spirelli—German fusilli—and thin tomato sauce. There’s also falscher hase (literally “fake rabbit”), a lump of fatty meatloaf in a vinegary sauce with a side of boiled potatoes. Then, for dessert, there’s ossigrütze, two layers of red and green gelatin jiggling under vanilla sauce; quarkkeulchen, chewy chunks of fried dough served with baked apples and ice cream; and kalter hund, a birthday treat of crushed cookies encased in a thin square of fudge-y, bittersweet chocolate. Think of it as socialist tiramisu. Nestled at the base of an apartment building among a hair salon and a discount grocery store, Volkskammer is easy to miss. And yet, on any given afternoon, you’ll need a reservation just to get in. During brunch hours on a Saturday, it’s bound to be absolutely full.

After the fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989, East German products disappeared virtually overnight. | Arthur bon Moltke/wikimedia

The term "Ostalgie" is a portmanteau of the German words for “east” and “nostalgia,” but exactly what it refers to is difficult to characterize. The phenomenon is particularly acute in Berlin, where East and West existed alongside each other—separated by a heavily guarded and concrete-lined mined strip known as the Berlin Wall, of course. Erected in August of 1961, the Wall turned both halves of Berlin into opposing ideological symbols pretty much instantly. It made the repressive authoritarianism of East Germany manifest; people risked their lives to burrow under, zip line over, or even barrel through its barriers. East Germany was a place you were trapped and, if you were lucky, from which you escaped. But even so, after the Wall fell in November of 1989, some people began to miss it. The German Democratic Republic (GDR) was home to some 16 million people, and reunification meant the GDR's local currency, the Ostmark—and the East German products people bought with it—disappeared virtually overnight. Enough resentment brewed that it birthed the concept of the Besserwessi, or the West German know-it-all. Unemployment skyrocketed and export demand plummeted, tanking the economy so badly that by the end of the '90s the Economist famously declared Germany “the sick man of Europe.” East Germans started to wonder if they’d been swindled—and, more specifically, colonized—by their domineering capitalist neighbor. “Until the very last moments of the DDR, East Germany was demonstrating in the full scale paraphernalia, and with mass participation,” writes Agata Pyzik in Poor But Sexy: Culture Clashes in Europe East and West. “In East Germany, ideology and regime, precisely because of the closeness of the West, were no joke.” Of course, nobody wanted the Wall or the secret Stasi police back, but maybe life in the GDR was not all bad—the music, the classic Trabant cars, the cheap rent, and the basically guaranteed employment. Even the furniture that the East Germans had initially tossed out onto the streets started looking appealing. That's where Ostalgie got its start.

Café Sibylle was named after an East German magazine, although it's been heavily westernized in recent decades. | JoachimKohler-HB/wikimedia

East Berlin now lives on primarily through its architecture on streets like Karl-Marx-Allee, a wide east-west boulevard constructed as part of the Nationalen Aufbauprogramm—the Soviet answer to the American-led Marshall Plan in West Germany—and lined primarily with apartments. Zoning East Berlin's showcase street as residential was a radically socialist idea, particularly in contrast to Unter den Linden, Berlin’s historical via triumphalis, which is populated to this day with government buildings and embassies. At the base of one of these grand apartment complexes on Karl-Marx-Allee (and a 15-minute stroll from Volkskammer) sits Café Sibylle. While its small menu of coffee and cake has been westernized to the point of serving frankfurter kranz, a sponge cake with buttercream icing and fruit jam originating from the once-West German city in its name, Café Sibylle makes up the difference in location, longevity, and decor. The vast majority of the stores that occupied the ground floor of these apartment complexes during the GDR are long gone. In that sense, Café Sibylle is an anomaly. Originally opened in 1953 under the name Milchtrinkhalle, Café Sibylle was renamed in the early 1960s after Sibylle, the East German fashion magazine whose editors, photographers, and models were regulars. Closed shortly after the fall of the Wall, the cafe was eventually reopened and partially renovated. Its wonderful neon sign has been preserved, and on the walls behind its seating area hangs a permanent exhibition about the construction of Karl-Marx-Allee, complete with amateure paintings of the original plans, a small model of the building, and a typical GDR-era vacuum cleaner, TV, and stove. There’s even an official seal of the Five-Year Plan, instituted by state officials in 1951 to kickstart the planned economy. And as with Volkskammer, if you don’t remember where you were when the Berlin Wall came down because you hadn’t yet been born, you’re likely to be the youngest person in the place.

Nostalgia for GDR cuisine—depicted here in the DDR Museum's tribute to bygone Christmas foods—is keeping Ostalgie alive. For now. | DDR Museum

It would be an exaggeration to say there’s anything resembling a full-scale Ostalgie industrial complex in Berlin. Besides Volkskammer and another GDR-themed restaurant called Pila, there’s the privately owned DDR Museum, and that’s about it. Tourists take selfies at the replica guard hut at Checkpoint Charlie, and Kino International down the street from Café Sibylle screens the East German film Coming Out every year. But compared to World War II or Imperial Germany, the GDR (beyond the context of the Wall, that is) has taken something of a backseat in terms of Berlin’s bankable historical eras. When the aging generation that remembers East Germany well enough to feel nostalgia for it passes on—and with the GDR already 35 years gone, that will happen sooner rather than later—they might well take Ostalgie and its hubs with them. Granted, you can still find Alles Soljanka oder wie?, the self-proclaimed ultimate GDR cookbook for sale in places like the DDR Museum’s gift shop. A sticker on the cover proudly boasts 60,000 copies sold. But who, if anyone, is going to buy the next 60,000 copies?