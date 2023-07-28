Once a Hotbed for Disappearances, the Bermuda Triangle Has Itself Gone Missing

In the opening scene of the Shark Week documentary Monsters of the Bermuda Triangle, a bloody, pregnant, 10-foot-long porbeagle shark named Penelope flails as she’s being pulled onto a boat in Cape Cod. She bares her sharp fangs, less than amused at being held down and tagged. Once the task is complete she flops out of the boat and waggles away, fast, scientists now able to track the future mom’s underwater movements. Next, audio from an ominous phone call plays over the footage. “That pregnant porbeagle shark we tagged, Penelope?” says a strained female voice. “I’m tracking her in the Bermuda Triangle… and I think she’s dead.” Later we learn that there have been other apex predators attacked, ripped apart and dragged down to depths by an even bigger phantom predator lurking at the bottom of the ocean. And, spoiler alert: By the end of the documentary, the mystery remains unsolved. Something sinister still lurks in the Triangle, mysterious and unnamed. But perhaps we like it better that way.

Despite not being recognized by both the US Navy and the US Board on Geographic Names, the Bermuda Triangle has long captured our imaginations, a churning, volatile, approximately 500,000-square-mile patch of sea helmed by the axes of Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. With depths of up to five miles, it’s been known to fling towering waves some 60 feet tall and has claimed dozens, possibly hundreds, of wrecked ships and downed planes—70 of which have vanished without a trace. Some say it holds the wreckage of Atlantis. Others believe it’s a portal to alien worlds. From the 1970s to the 1990s, the Triangle was something of an omnipresent boogeyman, name-checked everywhere from Unsolved Mysteries to Scooby Doo, with countless movies speculating what lies beneath (a few examples: The Triangle, Bermuda Tentacles, Lost Voyage, Satan’s Triangle, The Land that Time Forgot, The Bimini Code, etc.). There was even a theatrical 1988 David Copperfield special where, in a billowy white shirt, the magician made himself disappear inside the perilous polygon.

“As a kid, I always thought that the Bermuda Triangle would be a bigger issue in my life than it actually has been”

Those decades were a heady time of mythical enigma, when loch ness monsters, quicksand, and extraterrestrials—some terrifying and some lovable (see: the Alien Life Form from the planet Melmac, always trying to eat the family cat)—all served as major plot points. And yet, in recent years, our collective fear-tinged fascination with the Bermuda Triangle seems to have lessened. The vortex’s cultural waning has even become a meme. “As a kid, I always thought that the Bermuda Triangle would be a bigger issue in my life than it actually has been,” admitted Reddit’s featherwolf. “My dad is a pilot. Imagine my horror when he casually told me he’d flown through the Bermuda Triangle many times,” someone replied. Twitter user Lektrogirl thought it would be the reason for their demise, while another remembered being afraid of it without actually knowing where it was. One guy remembered the Bermuda Triangle causing his 11-year-old self a great deal of stress. And yet another lost soul discussed feeling a hole in his heart where the oceanic marvel once lived. “I have no idea why but I really miss the Bermuda Triangle,” he posted. “What happened? Did they solve it?” It’s a good question. Has the Bermuda Triangle stopped swallowing victims without remorse? Or was it that it never actually swallowed them in the first place?

Scooby meets scary ghosts in the Bermuda Triangle, from "Scooby-Doo! Pirates Ahoy!" (Note the bomber planes.) | Scoobytopia/YouTube

The year is 1492. A confused ship’s captain named Christopher Columbus is adrift in a stretch of Atlantic Ocean when his compass starts going haywire, pulsing erratically. He notices that the stars in the sky seem to move on their own, and what looks like a candle in the distance keeps flickering on and off. Then, according to his logs, he spots the flash of a fireball crashing into the ocean. Some historians believe what he thought was a fireball was likely a meteor. As for Columbus’ erratic compass, many others who’ve navigated the Triangle have noticed the phenomenon. Some evidence suggests that a magnetic compass passing through the Bermuda Triangle sometimes points toward “true” north, as opposed to “magnetic” north, causing the needle to buck. But not everything is so easily explained. Fast-forward a few hundred years to March, 1918, and a Navy cargo ship named the USS Cyclops was returning from a voyage to Brazil with 306 passengers and 11,000 tons of the chemical element manganese on board. They were meant to stop in Barbados before heading back to Baltimore, but never made it to either, vanishing without even a SOS despite having the equipment to do so. It was as if the gargantuan vessel had been swallowed whole. At almost 550 feet long, the Cyclops was the Navy’s largest ship at the time, and her demise remains their largest loss of life outside of combat. One theory is that she was attacked by the Imperial German Navy, a covert, late-stage casualty of World War I. But as of today, not so much as a lifejacket has been recovered.

And then there’s the biggest mystery of all, the disappearance that alerted an entire nation to the perilous murky depths of this vessel-hungry vortex. On December 5, 1945, five Navy torpedo bombers took off from Fort Lauderdale on a training mission. Known as Flight 19, all five planes vanished after communication was lost over the Bermuda Triangle, taking with them 14 crew members. Not only that, the Martin Mariner rescue seaplane that went in search of the bombers also disappeared, along with its own 13 crew members. All 27 men were never seen again. And though it's speculated that the loss of the bombers was due to pilot error after their lead pilot’s compasses failed, why did the rescue seaplane also vanish without a trace? As the official Navy report stated, it was “as if they had flown to Mars.” About two decades later in 1964, writer Vincent Gaddis finally put a name to the deadly geography. Published in the infamous pulp magazine Argosy, Gaddis’s “The Deadly Bermuda Triangle,” gave a definitive—though, again, not officially recognized—designation to the zone which had previously gone by the monikers “Devil’s Triangle,” “Limbo of the Lost,” “the Twilight Zone,” and “Hoodoo Sea.” The lore affixed itself the zeitgeist, and in 1974, author Charles Berlitz wrote The Bermuda Triangle, documenting all the disappearances since 1943 and giving the public good reason to allow their imaginations to run wild. The Bermuda Triangle was suddenly everywhere in pop culture, dominating screens screens both big and small, bonding the public in paranoia and giving children of the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s a new, terrifying version of the monster under their bed.

The explanations for the vanishings are as plentiful as the events themselves—pirates, giant squid, sea monsters, mysterious portals, alien abductions, and the aforementioned Atlantis, just to name a few. More scientifically, Norwegian researchers have posited the hilariously named oceanic flatulence, where giant methane gas bubbles shoot up from the ocean floor, enveloping ships and sucking them down into the water. (Methane is also highly flammable—could that have caused Columbus’ fireball?) British oceanographers think the disappearances can be attributed to abnormally large rogue waves, or waves that inexplicably appear out of nowhere. The wrecks could also be a product of unexpected patches of shallow water, its island-pocked Caribbean location making the area particularly difficult for ships to navigate. It could also be environmental factors, like fast and furious changes in weather courtesy of the Gulf Stream. And then there’s plain old bad luck, fueled by vessels that can’t stand up to the violent ocean.

“The number that go missing in the Bermuda Triangle is the same as anywhere in the world on a percentage basis”

That’s the theory that Australian scientist Dr. Karl Kruzelnicki, a.k.a. Dr. Karl, a science program host who apparently counts Margot Robbie as a fan, would go with. Since 2017, his explanation for the Bermuda Triangle has been… that there isn’t one. Dr. Karl contends that there’s, in fact, nothing unusual about the Triangle’s tally of downed ships and planes. “According to [maritime insurer] Lloyd’s of London and the US Coastguard [sic], the number that go missing in the Bermuda Triangle is the same as anywhere in the world on a percentage basis,” the Independent reports he told news.com.au. The doctor might have a point. As his reference to Lloyd’s of London suggests, it doesn’t cost more to insure a vessel embarking on a voyage through the Bermuda Triangle. And besides, how do we explain the countless water and aircrafts that have successfully crossed the heavily-trafficked part of the ocean without disappearing? On top of it all, some ships thought to be lost forever have actually been recovered. Like the SS Cotopaxi, which set sail from Charleston, South Carolina on November 19, 1925, destined for Havana, Cuba. The steamship got caught up in a storm and succumbed to the Triangle, killing all 32 on board. Its legend was so renowned that it made a cameo in Steven Spielberg’s 1977 sci-fi classic Close Encounters of the Third Kind, turning up shipwrecked across the world in the Gobi Desert, a feat that could only be explained by alien occurrences. But the real truth is much more human than that: Almost 100 years after it went missing, the ship’s remains were identified 35 miles off the shores of St. Augustine, Florida in an area known as the Bear Wreck. The discovery was featured in a 2020 episode of the Science Channel’s Shipwreck Secrets series.

While the Bermuda Triangle might not be the monster we once thought it was—whatever the heck happened to Penelope notwithstanding—it’s not the only mysterious black hole of destruction, just the most famous. The Bermuda Triangle is one of 12 of what believers call “Vile Vortices,” or areas where the electromagnetic pull of the earth is stronger, leading to abnormal natural occurrences. Another such vortex is Manoumi, or Devil’s Sea, located off the southern coast of Japan near the island of Miyake. Throughout the centuries, thousands of fishermens’ lives have been claimed by those swirling depths, and in more modern times, it’s been aircraft and ships. Another is the largely landlocked Alaska Triangle, stationed between Anchorage, Juneau, and the remote northern city of Utqiagvik. The curious geographical expanse is said to be responsible for the most unsolved missing persons cases on the planet, listing twice the national average. The number stands at over 20,000 people since the 1970s alone, a roster that includes the likes of US House Majority Leader Thomas Hale Boggs Sr. and Alaska Congressman Nick Begich. Given that the entire population of Alaska is just 733,000, that’s an incredibly high number of missing persons. The 2020 docuseries The Alaska Triangle spent two seasons exploring reasons for these disappearances, pointing to everything from Bigfoot to government conspiracies to ghosts. In the end, however, logic tells us it’s most likely the result of unforgiving terrain and unwelcoming predators. That same logic, of course, could also explain the Bermuda Triangle's own disappearance from popular culture. The phenomenon occupied the brains of so many for so long that its mystique might have naturally thinned. That’s not to say it’s still not dangerous—vessels have fallen prey to the Triangle as recently as 2017. But like good old Dr. Karl and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, many of us have arrived at the same conclusion: Some parts of the planet are simply dangerous, and they’re only getting scarier as global warming consumes the world in unprecedented ways. But that doesn’t mean conspiracy theorists can’t have a little fun.