Ski the Slopes at These Adaptive Sports Resorts

Photo courtesy of ASA Durango

When my daughter said she wanted to try snowboarding, I admit I worried. Not just about telling my child to go ahead and fling herself down a mountain, but also about how to best do that with her diagnosed cerebral palsy. The condition has caused her to struggle with one-side weakness and coordination. Yet despite being told it was unlikely she would ever walk without a brace or cane, she’d already conquered running, biking, swimming, even horseback riding after years of physical therapy. Still, snowboarding seemed a hard choice for a kiddo with one weak leg and balance issues. Nevertheless, inspired by the many amazing disabled athletes making headlines, we headed to Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia. While she had a six-hour lesson, my three-year-old and I took our job of sitting by the lodge fireplace with hot chocolate very seriously. Though my daughter enjoyed the day and even managed to make a few brief runs down the bunny slope, she was clearly more frustrated than her siblings. She struggled to clip and unclip her bindings, and her weaker leg was burning by the end of the day. She had fallen behind their class, and she was discouraged. The ski school at the resort let us know they have an adaptive ski program, so we decided to stop by. As soon as we walked into their cozy lodge, I realized how special this place was for kids and adults with barriers to accessing winter sports.



Bi-skiing is offered at Snowshoe Mountain, among other adaptive equipment. | Photo courtesy of Snowshoe Mountain

While the walls were lined with specialized equipment, the tables in the center of the room were filled with chatter and laughter. Volunteers and students had just come off the mountain for the day and were warming up with steaming mugs while reliving their highlights. A group of teen adaptive skiers checked their phones and took selfies. Shy at first, my daughter warmed up as others asked her about her experience and shared their own different hurdles to winter sports. Carol Woody runs the adaptive winter sports program on the mountain (in partnership with Snowshoe Mountain and Challenged Athletes of West Virginia), and she told me that their program is for anyone who needs some extra help—there’s no benchmark to qualify. “We serve folks from age four to ninety-four of all abilities. Some people need a little bit of extra help, and some people need help with everything,” says Woody. “At minimum our lessons are one instructor to one student, but many lessons have two, three, or four adults helping one student. We have the opportunity to make it really personal.” Even a quick consultation gave my daughter tips, tricks, and confidence to conquer some bigger hills the next day. Buoyed by the amazing experience we had at Snowshoe Mountain, I began to look into other adaptive ski programs around the country. While there are major programs that regularly train paralympians at some of the country’s largest resorts—like Winter Park, Colorado or Park City, Utah—there are a variety of programs available for people of any interest level with any category of disability. Athletes with autism, cognitive disabilities, limb differences, and more all might require a more personalized instructional program, and these amazing programs are a great place to start.

Adaptive equipment helps people who use wheelchairs ski. | Photo courtesy of Camelback Resort

Camelback Resort Poconos, Pennsylvania

Camelback Resort has a robust adaptive ski program through their partnership with the Pennsylvania Center for Adapted Sports. Each winter, they host a weeklong ski camp for kids ages 8–18. The kids stay in a hotel with counselors as they explore winter sports (and an indoor water park). Six campers from Camelback have gone on to participate in the Paralympics. In fact, the camp coach is paralympian Tyler Carter, who got his start at Camelback at just eight-years-old. Beyond the camp, there are regular adaptive winter sport lessons each weekend. “Most students come back year after year,” says Judy Morrison, the program director. “Many started when they were quite young, and they continue to come back well into adulthood. Some go on to become instructors in the program.” Morrison still remembers one five-year-old boy who used a wheelchair and tried out a bi-ski. “He was a little nervous at first. [His mom] brought him to our program at Camelback that winter—he’s now 21 years old and has been skiing almost every year since,” says Morrison. “With some modifications, anyone can ski.”

Massanutten Resort teaches blind people how to ski. | Photo courtesy of Massanutten Resort

Massanutten Resort Shenandoah Valley, Virginia

The adaptive winter sports program at Massanutten conducts 1,200 lessons each winter. Founded four decades ago, the resort has had 3,750 adaptive athletes hit the slopes, ranging from kids to seniors of all abilities. Run in partnership with the nonprofit Therapeutic Adventures, Inc., MASS (Massantutten Adaptive Ski School) works with numerous volunteers and uses grants and donations to overcome financial barriers that would otherwise block athletes from participating. Program director Mark Andrews recalls a man with a fatal diagnosis of Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS). “His wife called me with a special request—the opportunity to ski with his two teenage boys.” They went out onto the snow, used a bi-ski, and made it happen.

Specialized trainers work with everyone of all ages. | Photo courtesy of ASA Durango

Purgatory Resort Durango, Colorado

In 1983, Dave Spencer came to the Purgatory ski resort in Durango, hired over the phone without ever disclosing he had a high-level leg amputation. Spencer, who passed away in 1986, was a “three track skier,” meaning he skied with one traditional ski on his remaining leg and two poles with smaller skis. The resort employed him as a ski instructor, and he began to attract the attention of other disabled individuals who wanted to learn winter sports. Fulfilling his legacy, program director Klancy Nixon now runs the year-round Adaptive Sports Association (ASA) of Durango with a small staff and hundreds of volunteers. ASA has day programs as well as weeklong programs where individuals stay with a host family. “We do about 1,000 lessons per winter season,” she says. “Sometimes we have to coax someone to even get on the plane. We tell them, just come, we got you. Once you get here, you will be okay.” Generous scholarships, a lending closet of warm winter clothes, and a library of adaptive ski equipment mean there are no barriers for someone who wants to give adaptive winter sports a shot. Disabled veterans always ski for free, too. “Just watching someone learn and see their perspective shift,” says Nixon. “We really believe we can save lives through recreating.”

This is how paralympians get started. | Photo courtesy of Steamboat Ski Resort

Steamboat Ski Resort Steamboat Springs, Colorado

The Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports (STARS) program helps skiers and snowboarders of all abilities hit their signature trails—they’ve literally patented the term Champagne Powder® Snow due to the unique fluffy accumulation the region gets. In the decade since it was founded, STARS has helped nearly 300 athletes and held over 1,500 lessons. “These activities help to reduce depression and isolation by increasing physical activity, self-sufficiency, and hope in our participants,” says their mission statement. STARS can provide either a professionally trained instructor to newer athletes who need extra help, or can provide a “buddy” for participants who don’t need lessons anymore, but might need assistance navigating the resort. STARS also assists athletes with financial barriers to get them out on the slopes.

